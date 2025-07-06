Kelly went 2-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 8-6 loss to the Cardinals.

Kelly went deep for the second straight game to get to 11 home runs for the season. The catcher is in the midst of a hot streak at the moment, as he's batting .393 over his last 10 games with the two home runs, four doubles and six RBI. Overall, Kelly is slashing .268/.370/.508 with 31 RBI and 33 runs scored across 57 games, making him a solid option at his position.