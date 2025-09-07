Kelly went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Nationals.

Kelly went deep for the second time in his last four games as he registered his third multi-homer performance of the season. The Chicago catcher is up to 16 long balls this year, which is two away from his career high of 18 home runs that he set back in 2019 while playing for the Diamondbacks. Kelly has been a pleasant surprise all season for the Cubs with his .800 OPS, and he should continue to start most days behind the plate moving forward.