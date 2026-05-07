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Cubs' Carson Kelly: Grabbing seat Thursday
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1 min read
Kelly is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Reds.
Kelly had started three of the previous four tilts but will get a breather for the series finale. It will be Miguel Amaya doing the catching and batting ninth for the Cubs.
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