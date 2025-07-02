Kelly went 2-for-2 with a walk, two doubles and three RBI in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Guardians.

It's been an up-and-down season for Kelly, who started the year hot with a 1.347 OPS through the end of April. The veteran catcher's OPS dipped to .620 in June to go along with a .203 batting average, but he's now batting .379 over his last 10 games with four extra-base hits and five RBI. Kelly has been volatile, though he should remain Chicago's primary backstop, at least until Miguel Amaya (oblique) returns in the near future.