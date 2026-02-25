Kelly went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Padres.

Kelly connected in the fifth inning for his first home run of the exhibition slate. The veteran catcher got off to a scorching hot start in 2025 before eventually cooling off, but he still finished with a respectable .761 OPS and 17 home runs across 111 regular-season games. Heading into 2026, Kelly should be Chicago's top backstop again with Miguel Amaya serving in a complementary role. Amaya dealt with a myriad of injuries last year and could push for a larger chunk of playing time this season if he stays healthy, which would allow Kelly to stay fresher but might reduce his fantasy ceiling.