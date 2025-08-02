Kelly went 2-for-3 with a run scored in Friday's 1-0 win over the Orioles.

Kelly had half of Chicago's hits and scored the team's lone run in the low-scoring affair. The veteran catcher had a productive July, slashing .290/.370/.581 with four home runs and 10 RBI in 18 games, and he's off to a good start in August. Kelly is locked in as the Cubs' top backstop, though the eventual return of Miguel Amaya (oblique) could cut into his playing time a little bit.