Kelly hit for the cycle against the Athletics in an 18-3 win Monday, going 4-for-4 with a home run, a triple, a double, two walks, three runs and five RBI.

Per ABC 7 Chicago, Kelly became the first MLB player in history to hit for the cycle in the month of March and just the 17th catcher to accomplish the feat. The plodding backstop got the most difficult hit in the cycle in his final plate appearance, ricocheting a hit off the center-field wall in the eighth inning and reaching third base after the ball rolled on the outfield grass. The triple was just the third of Kelly's 10-year big-league career. He had gone 1-for-6 over two starts prior to Monday's explosive performance.