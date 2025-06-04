Kelly is starting at catcher and batting third in Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

Kelly had been batting cleanup recently but will now move up to the No. 3 spot for the first time all season. The veteran has had a fantastic start to the year with a .927 OPS and nine home runs through 37 games. While Miguel Amaya is still in the mix behind the plate, Kelly has emerged as the team's top option due to his strong offensive production.