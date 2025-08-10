Kelly went 3-for-4 with one RBI in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Cardinals.

This was Kelly's third multi-hit effort over seven games in August, and he's batting .364 (8-for-22) in that span. None of those hits have gone for extra bases, but the catcher is at least displaying some consistency at the plate. On the year, he's at a .276/.368/.484 slash line, 13 home runs, 38 RBI, 42 runs scored, 12 doubles and no stolen bases across 78 contests. His .852 OPS is the best of his career, which should allow Kelly to maintain decent playing time even once Miguel Amaya (oblique) returns in the upcoming week.