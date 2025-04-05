Kelly went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run and four RBI in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Padres.

Kelly batted ninth but didn't let that stop him from having a big impact on the game. The veteran catcher slugged his second home run of the season, a three-run shot in the sixth inning, and chipped in another RBI for good measure. Kelly is off to a blistering start with a 1.658 OPS across 15 at-bats, though as a player with a career OPS of .687, regression figures to come in the near future. At the very least, Kelly is making a strong case to earn more playing time over Miguel Amaya.