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section: | slug: cubs-carson-kelly-resting-up-saturday-1003501 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
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Cubs' Carson Kelly: Resting up Saturday
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1 min read
Kelly isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox.
Kelly will catch a breather Saturday after notching three hits and four RBI during Friday's victory. Miguel Amaya will catch for starter Jameson Taillon and bat ninth.
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