Kelly is starting at catcher and batting sixth in Monday's game against the Cardinals.

After getting a breather Sunday, Kelly will return to the lineup to face lefty starter Matthew Liberatore in St. Louis. Kelly's current backup, Reese McGuire, launched his fourth home run of the year Sunday in only 12 games, while Kelly has been slumping recently. The latter should remain Chicago's top catcher as long as Miguel Amaya (oblique) is sidelined, but McGuire could carve out a larger role in the short term if he stays hot and Kelly continues to struggle.