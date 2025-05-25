Kelly was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds due to an illness, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The 30-year-old homered after replacing an injured Miguel Amaya (oblique) in Saturday's contest, but Kelly will now sit out after falling ill at some point after that game. Reese McGuire, who joined the active roster Sunday with Amaya placed on the injured list, will instead start behind the plate for the Cubs. Once he shakes off the illness, Kelly should see the bulk of the opportunities at catcher after he had previously been working in a timeshare with Amaya.