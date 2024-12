Kelly signed a two-year, $11.5 million contract with the Cubs on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Over 91 games between Detroit and Texas in 2024, Kelly slashed .238/.313/.374 with nine home runs and 37 RBI. While his numbers may not jump off the stat sheet, he'll still give plenty of competition in spring training to Miguel Amaya, who managed just a .645 OPS last season.