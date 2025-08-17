Kelly went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Pirates.

Kelly has been effective at the plate this season with 13 home runs and an .830 OPS through 83 games, but speed hasn't been a part of his output, as this was his first stolen base of the year. It was actually the veteran catcher's first steal since 2023, and he only has four total stolen bases during his 10-year MLB career. Kelly figures to keep seeing opportunities in the heart of Chicago's lineup, though he likely won't run too much more often.