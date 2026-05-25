Cubs' Carson Kelly: Tallies two hits in loss

Kelly went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Astros.

Kelly and Michael Busch were the only Chicago hitters with multiple hits on the day as the Cubs lost their eighth straight contest. Despite the team's struggles recently, Kelly has remained a bright spot with a .296/.380/.392 slash line across 39 games. The batting average and on-base percentage would be new career bests for the veteran catcher, who has held onto his role as Chicago's top backstop ahead of Miguel Amaya due to his strong play.