Young was moved from the Cubs' spring training to minor-league camp Tuesday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Young's bat was silent this spring, as he went 4-for-29 (.138) over 16 games. Due to Chicago's astounding depth around the infield, barring injuries, Young's chances of reaching the Show this season are slim. He'll likely report to Triple-A Iowa, where he hit .256/.311/.311 over 120 games last season.