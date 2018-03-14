Cubs' Chesny Young: Assigned to minor-league camp
Young was moved from the Cubs' spring training to minor-league camp Tuesday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Young's bat was silent this spring, as he went 4-for-29 (.138) over 16 games. Due to Chicago's astounding depth around the infield, barring injuries, Young's chances of reaching the Show this season are slim. He'll likely report to Triple-A Iowa, where he hit .256/.311/.311 over 120 games last season.
