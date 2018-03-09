Cubs' Chesny Young: Suffers contusion
Young (undisclosed) suffered a contusion during his collision with Anthony Rizzo in Thursday's spring game, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
There still hasn't been word on where exactly Young is dealing with this contusion, but it doesn't seem to be too serious. Consider him day-to-day.
