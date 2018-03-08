Cubs' Chesny Young: Exits early after collision
Young was removed from Thursday's spring game early after being clipped by Anthony Rizzo in pursuit of a foul popup, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The exact nature of the injury is still unclear, but he was moving relatively slowly when coming off the field. The severity should become known later once the team medical staff takes a look at him, but it likely won't affect the forgone conclusion that Young will start the 2018 season in the minors.
