Heuer (elbow) might begin the season on the 60-day injured list, Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer told Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network on Wednesday.

Heuer is coming up on the one-year anniversary of his Tommy John surgery, so him getting a late start to the season was expected. The right-hander doesn't figure to be ready to join the Cubs' bullpen until at least June or so and even after returning the team will be careful with his workload.