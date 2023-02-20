The Cubs placed Heuer (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Monday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Heuer was already expected to be sidelined until around mid-season while he recovers from March 2022 Tommy John surgery, so his move to the 60-day IL is merely a formality that opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for newly signed reliever Michael Fulmer. If Heuer is able to regain velocity and command once he concludes what will likely be an extended rehab assignment in the minors, he could emerge as a key late-inning arm for the big club in the second half of the season. At this stage of Heuer's rehab, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times relays that the right-hander is throwing bullpen sessions, but he's not yet been cleared to face hitters.