Swanson went 2-for-6 with a solo home run and three strikeouts during Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Brewers.

The 29-year-old has struck out five times through the first two games of the series in Milwaukee, but in his other six plate appearances he's gone 4-for-5 with a double, a home run, a walk and three runs. Swanson has a .759 OPS with 10 long balls through 81 games this season -- four of which have come in his past 15 contests -- and he'll need to pick up the pace if he's going to reach 25 homers for the third straight year.