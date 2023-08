Swanson went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in Tuesday's 20-9 win over the Reds.

Chicago exploded on offense and Swanson was a big part of it, hitting his 14th and 15th home runs of the season a night after hitting his 13th home run of the year. The shortstop had a solid July with an .846 OPS and four home runs across 14 games, and he's off to a promising start in August.