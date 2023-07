Swanson was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left heel contusion Saturday.

Swanson hadn't played since leaving Wednesday's game against the Brewers due to the injury. The Cubs can backdate his stay on the injured list by two days, and between that and the All-Star break, he might only miss four more games. He'll be eligible to return July 16. Miles Mastrobuoni was called up to take his place on the roster.