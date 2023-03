Swanson went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored en route to a 4-0 victory over Milwaukee on Thursday.

After getting two hits in three tries against Corbin Burnes, Swanson immediately began showing why the Cubs gave him a 7-year, $177 million contract in the offseason. Despite getting off to a slow start in spring training, Swanson figures to be one of the best hitters in Chicago's lineup this year.