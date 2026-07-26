Cubs' Dansby Swanson: Stays locked in Sunday

Swanson went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Pirates.

Swanson tallied his second straight multi-hit performance, and he has four of them across his last six games. After a slow start to the season, the veteran shortstop is turning things around with a .286/.315/.486 slash line in 19 contests this month. Swanson is also approaching another 20-20 campaign with 16 home runs and 14 stolen bases, and his ability to hit for power and swipe a bag has propped up his fantasy value even while his batting average languished.