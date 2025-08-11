Swanson went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Cardinals.

Swanson extended his hitting streak to four games, and he has five hits across his last two contests. The Chicago shortstop is now slashing .252/.299/.416 with 18 home runs, 55 RBI and 66 runs scored across 115 games this season, which are in line with his stats from last year. Swanson has also swiped nine bases, though that's a step back at this point after he stole 19 bases in 2024.