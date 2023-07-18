Gray (elbow) has yet to allow a run and has given up four hits and seven walks while striking out 11 over nine innings since being reinstated from Single-A Myrtle Beach's 7-day injured list June 24.

Though Gray's control has been somewhat shaky in his three starts with Myrtle Beach, the results have been encouraging overall since he reported to the Carolina League after completing his recovery from Tommy John surgery. The 20-year-old lefty was the 93rd overall pick in the 2021 First-Year Player Draft.