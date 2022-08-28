Smyly did not factor into the decision against the Brewers on Saturday, allowing no runs on five hits while striking out two and walking one over six innings.

Smyly pitched a gem against the Brewers, throwing 62 of 86 pitches for strikes across six frames. Despite six Milwaukee batters reaching base, Smyly was able to keep all of them from reaching home. He was left with the no decision after his bullpen allowed seven runs in the final two innings. The lefty has been incredible this month, picking up three quality starts to go along with a 0.90 ERA. Smyly began the month with a 3.97 ERA, but has since lowered it to 3.24.