Smyly didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Marlins, giving up two runs on three hits and three walks over 3.1 innings. He struck out five.

The veteran lefty didn't have sharp command and needed 83 pitches (50 strikes) to record 10 outs in his shortest start of the year so far, but the Cubs got him off the hook for a loss with a three-run eighth inning. Smyly still has a 3.05 ERA and 34:9 K:BB through 38.1 innings, and he'll look to rebound in his next outing, likely to come next weekend in Minnesota.