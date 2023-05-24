Smyly (5-1) got the win over the Mets on Tuesday after allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings.

Smyly kept the Mets' bats quiet until the fourth after Pete Alonso took him deep to center. He coasted through the fifth and wound up being pulled with the bases juiced in the sixth after allowing the first three hitters to reach. Jeremiah Estrada replaced him and allowed just one of the inherited runners to score. The 34-year-old gave up six runs in his first outing of the season and has since posted a 2.13 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 48:10 K:BB over 50.2 innings. He lines up for a home start against the Reds over the weekend.