Smyly (3-1) earned the win over Washington on Monday, allowing one run on six hits and no walks while striking out two batters over seven innings.

Smyly made one significant mistake in the outing, serving up a 424-foot solo shot to Lane Thomas in the second inning. Aside from that, the lefty hurler faced little resistance, as he allowed multiple batters to reach base in only one frame. Smyly nabbed his second quality start in his past three appearances, and he's now given up one or zero runs in four of his six starts this season. The veteran was lit up for six earned runs over 4.2 frames in his 2023 debut against Cincinnati, but since then he's been outstanding, posting a 1.48 ERA and 0.69 WHIP over 30.1 innings.