Smyly (5-2) took the loss against the Reds on Sunday after allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two over 4.2 innings.

Ironically, Smyly's two losses have both come against the Reds after they also hot to him in his opening start back on April 3. Sunday was a similar outing for Smyly, who managed to go less than five innings for just the third time in 11 starts. Cincinnati tacked on two runs in the second, another in the third and two more in the fifth to chase him out of the game. The 34-year-old has given up 12 runs in his two outings against the division foes and 12 runs in his nine other starts total. He now sits at a 3.45 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 53:14 K:BB over 60 innings and will look to bounce back in a road test against the Padres next weekend.