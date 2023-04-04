Smyly (0-1) took the loss Monday, allowing seven runs (six earned) on nine hits and two walks over 4.2 innings in a 7-6 loss to the Reds. He struck out three.

The lefty allowed five consecutive batters to reach to begin his day -- Jonathan India's leadoff walk was followed by four straight singles. The Reds scored again in the second inning, but Smyly was at least able to keep Cincinnati off the board in the third and fourth before unraveling again in the fifth. He managed 12 swinging strikes on 93 pitches and will look for better results his next time out, tentatively scheduled for Sunday at home against the Rangers.