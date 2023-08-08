Smyly (8-8) took the loss against the Mets on Monday, allowing seven runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five batters over five-plus innings.

It was another uninspiring performance by Smyly, who was victimized by two Pete Alonso homers within the first three innings that accounted for five of the runs against him. Despite the long balls, the left-handed hurler managed to get through five frames without completely falling apart, but he allowed three straight singles to open the sixth and then departed after walking in a run. Smyly has given up 12 runs over 9.2 innings across his past two starts and has surrendered at least four earned runs in six of eight outings dating back to June 28. That poor stretch has lifted his ERA from a respectable 3.37 to 5.05.