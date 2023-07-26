Smyly is not certain to start Friday against the Cardinals, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The 34-year-old lefty was used in bulk relief, with Michael Fulmer operating as the Cubs' opener, on what would have been Smyly's last turn through the rotation July 22 versus St. Louis. It sounds like manager David Ross is considering doing something similar for Friday's game at Busch Stadium. Smyly has posted a brutal 9.86 ERA over his last 21 innings (four starts, one relief appearance) dating back to June 28.