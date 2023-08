Cubs manager David Ross announced Wednesday that Smyly has been temporarily moved to the bullpen, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Chicago has three days off in the next week and can roll with a smaller rotation for a bit. Also clouding Smyly's role is that Marcus Stroman (hip) is due back within the next few weeks. The 34-year-old left-hander was lit up for seven earned runs over five innings in his last turn Monday versus the Mets as his season ERA rose to 5.05.