Smyly (1-1) allowed one run on four hits and two walks through 5.2 innings Sunday, striking out three and earning a win over the Dodgers.

The only damage against Smyly on Sunday was Chris Taylor's solo shot in the third inning. After coughing up seven runs in his first outing, Smyly has allowed just two runs through 10.2 frames over his last two outings. His ERA dropped to 4.70 with a 13:5 K:BB through his first three starts. Smyly is lined up for a rematch with the Dodgers at home next week.