Smyly allowed two runs on four hits across five innings but did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's loss to the Padres. He walked one and struck out four.

Smyly pitched well and was in line for the win when the Cubs made it 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning, but the bullpen blew the lead in a 5-3 defeat. He tossed 89 pitches and failed to complete six innings for the fourth time this year in five starts, which makes sense given his age and injury history. Despite not going deep into games, the lefty has been solid with a 3.21 ERA and 0.93 WHIP to go along with 27 strikeouts across 28 innings this season. Smyly will look to keep rolling in his next start, which is likely to come early next week against Washington.