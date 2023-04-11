Smyly pitched five innings against Seattle on Monday, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out seven batters. He did not factor in the decision.

Smyly did not fare well in his first outing of the campaign, yielding six earned runs over 4.2 innings against the Reds. The left-hander turned things around Monday, limiting the Mariners to just three baserunners, all of whom reached in the fourth inning. Smyly finished his outing by striking out the side in the fifth, and he racked up 11 swinging strikes in the contest. Though the Cubs weren't able to get him the win, this was a positive bounce-back for the veteran hurler, who tentatively lines up for a tough road start against the Dodgers his next time out.