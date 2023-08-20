Smyly is scheduled to start Tuesday against the Tigers, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The veteran left-hander was shifted to the bullpen earlier in August and covered one frame in each of his past three outings, but he'll return to the rotation Tuesday with Marcus Stroman (ribs/hip) still on the injured list. Smyly hasn't covered multiple innings since his last start Aug. 7, so he could have some workload limitations in Detroit. Even without those limitations, Smyly's 4.92 ERA in 21 starts this year makes him an undesirable fantasy option.