Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Thursday that Smyly will return to a bullpen role, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

It's unclear who might fill the vacant rotation spot, though Hoyer offered an intriguing "no comment" when asked if it could be top pitching prospect Jordan Wicks. Smyly was lit up for seven earned runs over 3.2 innings in his most recent start Tuesday at Detroit and holds a 5.28 ERA in 124.1 total innings (22 starts, five relief appearances) this year with Chicago.