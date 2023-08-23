Smyly (9-9) took the loss Tuesday, allowing seven runs on eight hits and three walks over 3.2 innings in a 8-6 loss to the Tigers. He struck out four.

The veteran southpaw's return to Chicago's rotation was a disaster, as he allowed 11 baserunners and served up two long homers to Andy Ibanez in less than four innings. Smyly pitched well in his three recent relief appearances, but this marks his second consecutive start allowing seven earned runs. Smyly now has an 8.60 ERA and 1.62 WHIP across 30.1 second-half innings and it remains to be seen whether he will receive another start.