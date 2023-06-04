Smyly (5-3) took the loss Saturday versus the Padres, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks with four strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Smyly was no match for opposing pitcher Yu Darvish, who allowed just three baserunners over seven innings. It was a rather pedestrian effort from Smyly, who came up an out short of a quality start. He's given up 10 runs over his last 15.1 innings with an 11:7 K:BB in that span. The veteran southpaw has a 3.56 ERA with a 1.11 WHIP and 57 strikeouts over 65.2 innings through 12 starts this season. He'll look to get back on track with a road start versus the Angels next week.