Smyly allowed a run on four hits and struck out eight without walking a batter over six innings in a no-decision versus the Astros on Wednesday.

Smyly did his part, but the Cubs' bullpen allowed six runs over 2.1 innings to squander his quality start. The southpaw hasn't allowed more than two runs in any of his last eight outings after he was tagged for seven runs (six earned) in his season debut. He's now at a 2.86 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 46:10 K:BB through 50.1 innings this season. Smyly is projected for a home start versus the Mets next week.