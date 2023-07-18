Smyly (7-7) took the loss against Washington on Monday, allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out seven batters over six innings.

It didn't take long for Smyly to fall behind in the contest, as he gave up a two-run homer to Jeimer Candelario in the first inning. The southpaw ended up surrendering five runs in the contest, the fifth time in 19 starts he's yielded at least that many runs in a game. Smyly at least managed to make it through six frames after going no more than four innings in each of his previous three appearances, but he wasn't able to put an end to his recent struggles. Over his past four contests, he's gone 0-3 while compiling a 9.87 ERA, 2.08 WHIP and 17:9 K:BB in 17.1 innings.