Smyly tossed 4.2 innings against Cincinnati on Wednesday, allowing five runs on six hits and no walks while striking out seven batters in a no-decision.

Smyly had pitched behind an opener in each of his two previous outings, but he returned to a traditional starting role Wednesday. The change didn't appear to benefit the left-hander, as he fell behind 5-2 after four frames and was pulled with two outs in the fifth. The Cubs eventually came back with a massive offensive outburst in the late innings to take Smyly off the hook, but that doesn't do much to soften Smyly's struggles. After pitching well for a period earlier in the campaign, the veteran hurler has mostly fallen off the fantasy radar, posting an 8.40 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 35:11 K:BB over 30 innings across his past seven starts.