Cubs' Eli Morgan: Resumes rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Morgan (elbow) began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Thursday.
Morgan previously kicked off a rehab assignment in mid-June, only to be pulled off the assignment due to a setback. The right-hander has apparently resumed throwing recently without issue, so he'll now restart his assignment in Arizona and will likely eventually move up to Triple-A Iowa before getting activated from the 60-day injured list.