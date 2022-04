Roberts struck out the side in a perfect inning of relief during Tuesday's loss to Atlanta.

Coming on for Marcus Stroman in the seventh inning, Roberts mowed down three Atlanta hitters on 17 pitches. The righty has a 4.50 ERA and seven strikeouts across six innings of work this season, though he also has five walks. If Roberts can cut down on the free passes, he has the swing-and-miss stuff to put up solid numbers, though he's not really in the mix for saves at this point.