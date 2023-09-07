McGeary is hitting .257/.385/.434 with 14 home runs and a 23.2 percent strikeout rate in 97 games for Double-A Tennessee.

As a righty-hitting first base/designated hitter prospect, McGeary really needs to mash to eventually earn significant big-league playing time. His 90th percentile exit velocity was 110 mph earlier this season, per Eric Longenhagen of FanGraphs, which is similar to Vladimir Guerrero and Shohei Ohtani, and he has posted a 119 max exit velocity. So despite his .177 ISO at Double-A, there is elite power potential with McGeary if he can square up more balls. He turns 24 this offseason and is not eligible for the Rule 5 draft.